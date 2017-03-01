Maintenance of cemeteries part of Dignity Memorial underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If your loved one is buried at a cemetery owned by Dignity Memorial, you need to stop by to pick up any tempory items such as flowers or mementos on or near the gravesite.

Crews will be cleaning and trimming the grounds from March 1 through March 15 as part of annual maintenance. If anything is left on or near gravesites, niches and crypts, the items will be removed.

“We empathize with grieving families who wish to add personal items to the graves of their loved ones,” said James Meadows, general manager at Dale Memorial Park. “However, our obligation to all families with loved ones interred at our cemetery requires us to maintain consistent standards of appearance and safety. We are committed to the families we serve and to providing them with a peaceful and beautiful environment to visit their loved ones.”

Here is a list of locations:

Bermuda Memorial Park , 1901 Bermuda Hundred Road

, 1901 Bermuda Hundred Road Dale Memorial Park , 10201 Newbys Bridge Road

, 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Signal Hill Memorial Park , 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road

, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston

The next scheduled maintenance is set for Fall 2017.

Families who wish to be reminded of the Fall and Spring clean-ups should contact the cemetery office to put their email address on file.

If you have questions, you can call 713-525-5235 or click here for more information.

