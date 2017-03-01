Henrico schools talk redistricting plans, new academy for gifted students

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Redistricting plans and a new academy for gifted students are both on the agenda for Henrico County Schools for the 2018-2019 school year.

Amara Robertson, 6th grader at Hungary Creek Middle School, said her school feels crowded.

“It kinda feels crowded because in the hallways it’s always like millions of kids and you kind of get pushed around a lot,” Robertston.

To address the issue, Henrico Schools Spokesperson, Andy Jenks said the redistricting plans would happen in two phases.

The first would take affect this fall, meaning that some elementary school students who would’ve ordinarily attended Hungary Creek Middle School, may have their school boundaries changed.

“The more comprehensive part of this project would take effect more than a year from now in the fall of 2018,” Jenks said. “Impacting additional students who are currently in elementary school, who would feed up to middle school in 2018.”

Robertson has a brother set to join her at Hungary Creek next year.

Her father, Andrew Robertson, said he’s not thrilled about the possible inconvenience of having to make to stops to pick up and drop off his kids, although he said he understands that they have a difficult situation because the school is over populated.

Another item on the agenda is a new academy for gifted students at Douglas Wilder Middle School, which would serve approximately 300 students.

“We’re attempting to not only zone students for the gifted program at Wilder in the year 2018, but relieve some of the overcrowding that Hungary Creek Middle School is currently experiencing and doing that in sort of a phased in process,” Jenks said.

Jenks said the school district is looking forward to getting feedback from the public.

The first public meeting on both issues is set for March 16th.

