Gov. McAuliffe provides guidance to local students after Trump immigration orders

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. McAuliffe announced Wednesday that Steven Staples, the Superintendent of Public Instruction at the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), has distributed new guidance based on legal advice from the Office of the Attorney General in response to recent executive actions on immigration.

“Pres. Trump’s unprecedented modifications to long-standing immigration policies have led to fear and uncertainty in many of our communities,” McAuliffe said. “So let me be clear: the Commonwealth will continue to be a welcoming place for all students and families, and my administration remains committed to honoring our constitutional obligation to provide each and every pupil with a free and high-quality public education, regardless of immigration status.”

Secretary of Education Dietra Trent says these guidelines outline the rights and responsibilities of superintendents and school boards.

“They also reinforce our responsibility to provide every single student enrolled in a public school access to a secure learning environment where they can learn, grow and thrive,” Trent said.

Attorney General Mark R. Herring says every child in Virginia has the right to learn and grow in a safe and supporting school.

“I’m happy to help Governor McAuliffe, Secretary Trent, and Superintendent Staples take proactive steps to make sure our students and their families understand their rights, and our schools understand their responsibilities to their students and communities,” Herring said.

