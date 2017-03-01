Firefighters battle brush fire in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters battle a brush fire in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is located on the 5200 block of Media Road near Covington Road, just off of Midlothian Turnpike.

Richmond Fire said the fire is mostly contained except where they have some power lines sparking.

8News is heading to the scene for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

