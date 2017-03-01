Driver taken to hospital after crashing into tree in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after crashing their pickup into a tree in Chesterfield County.

The crash occurred on Otterdale Road just before midnight.

Police say that they suspect the driver may have been drinking.

The driver was not seriously injured and there’s no word if charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

