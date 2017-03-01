DIY Before You Buy: Whip up shaving cream

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – 8News anchor Morgan Dean and 8News reporter Roxie Bustamante are testing out some Do-It-Yourself recipes this week to see if they stand up to the products you buy in the store.

Today, we whip up shaving cream. We pulled the recipe online.

Ingredients

1/2 cup shea butter

1/3 cup sweet almond oil or fractionated coconut oil

10 drops essential oils of choice

All you have to do is melt down the coconut oil and pour it into a bowl with the shea butter, drop in your essential oils and start whipping. It will finally form a fluffy texture.

Doctor Lawrence Blanchard with Dermatology Associates of Virginia gave the recipe a thumbs up and said he often recommends some of the ingredients of this recipe to his patients, as natural mosturizers.

“If you’re trying to come up with something nice for a shaving cream you would want something to add some slipperiness so the razor blade slides across the skin doesnt scrap the skin and cuts through the hair,” Dr. Blanchard said.

He said the only downfall is that the shaving cream wouldn’t have a long shelf life and for sensitive skins, or noses, you could spare the essential oil.

“I’d probably leave those out,” Dr. Blanchard said, “and let the aroma of the coconut oil or the shea butter be the perfume if you will.”

Price wise, the ingredients for the shaving cream were a bit costly but the recipe only required a small amount, so for those who already have the ingredients at home, it could even our.

Shaving Cream Costs:

$8.99 COCONUT OIL

$9.99 SHEA BUTTER

$2.78 TEA TREE OIL

Grand total $21.76 compared to $5 for a two pack of generic shaving cream.

