Cough suppressant in short supply at local drug stores

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A big outbreak in respiratory illnesses is causing a shortage in the medicine used to treat them.

At some Richmond area drug stores, a popular cough suppressant with codeine is in limited supply.

On Wednesday, Buford Road Pharmacy in Bon Air was down to its very last bottle.

“They’re not estimating the release date on it,” Pharmacist Joseph Jadallah said.

A huge uptick in respiratory “crud” is to blame. Lots of people who have overcome flu and colds have been left with a persistent cough.

Jadallah explained the rush for cough suppressant puts a strain on supplies.

“So sometimes it’s hard for the manufacturer to predict when that huge outbreak is going to happen and you know deplete their supplies,” he adds.

A spokesperson for Par Pharmaceuticals, a company that manufactures the sought after suppressant, says the drug company “has been working closely with their raw materials suppliers to restock/replenish the product as soon as possible. They expect to begin re-shipping product by mid-March.”

“Anytime you see things like a cough suppressant shortage, it speaks to how severe the respiratory illness has been this season,” Dr. Larry Gooss added.

He suggests trying other suppressants, using lozenges and a humidifier. If those treatments don’t work and your cough lingers, Dr. Gooss recommends calling your physician.

Not every pharmacy in the area is out of cough suppressant with codeine; call your neighborhood drug store before dropping off your prescription.

