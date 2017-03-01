School closings, cancellations across Central Va. due to severe weather threat

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Full list of cancellations and closings Wednesday across Central Virginia due to severe weather threat.

Schools closing one-hour early:

-Amelia County

Schools canceling all after-school activities:

-Richmond

-Chesterfield County

-Hanover County

-Goochland County

-Petersburg (6 p.m. budget public hearing still happening)

-Stafford County

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.