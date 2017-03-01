School closings, cancellations across Central Va. due to severe weather threat

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Full list of cancellations and closings Wednesday across Central Virginia due to severe weather threat.
Schools closing one-hour early:
-Amelia County
Schools canceling all after-school activities:
-Richmond
-Chesterfield County
-Hanover County
-Goochland County
-Petersburg (6 p.m. budget public hearing still happening)
-Stafford County
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
