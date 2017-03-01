AAA: Severe thunderstorms pose serious crash risks for afternoon commuters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia drivers are likely to face hazardous driving conditions Wednesday afternoon due to severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts and possible hail, AAA warns.

The auto club is advising motorists to exercise extreme caution during the afternoon commute and to delay travel until the storm passes. Trucks, vans, SUVs and trailers are also more prone to being pushed or flipped by high wind gusts. If winds are severe, safely pull over onto the shoulder of the road and stop.

“The threat for severe weather is expected right in the peak of today’s afternoon commute,” said Tammy Arnette, Senior Public Affairs Specialist for AAA. “Drivers are urged to stay aware of weather changes and if at all possible, delay travel until the storm passes.”

AAA TIPS FOR DRIVERS DURING Strong Storms and Heavy Winds

Be wary of high wind conditions — Larger trucks are more affected by high winds, so give them plenty of room on the roadways.

Larger trucks are more affected by high winds, so give them plenty of room on the roadways. Slow Down – when road conditions become wet, slow down, don’t make sudden moves and leave a safe following distance between you and the car in front of you.

– when road conditions become wet, slow down, don’t make sudden moves and leave a safe following distance between you and the car in front of you. Do not use cruise control as the chance of losing control of your vehicle increases – if you begin to experience a skid, the system may interpret the skid-induced reduction in speed as a need to apply more engine power, making it harder to recover from a skid.

if you begin to experience a skid, the system may interpret the skid-induced reduction in speed as a need to apply more engine power, making it harder to recover from a skid. Headlights – put them on at the first sign of darkness or decreased visibility. In Virginia, and many other states, it is the law to turn on your headlights when you’re windshield wipers are on.

– put them on at the first sign of darkness or decreased visibility. In Virginia, and many other states, it is the law to turn on your headlights when you’re windshield wipers are on. Hazards – turn on your hazard lights to indicate to other drivers that upcoming road conditions are severe.

– turn on your hazard lights to indicate to other drivers that upcoming road conditions are severe. Pull Over – blinding rain can make visibility next to impossible, slowly pull over to a safe place on the side of the road or parking lot until the storm passes to avoid hitting another car, bicyclist or pedestrian.

– blinding rain can make visibility next to impossible, slowly pull over to a safe place on the side of the road or parking lot until the storm passes to avoid hitting another car, bicyclist or pedestrian. Radio – listen to local weather reports to track fast-moving storms.

– listen to local weather reports to track fast-moving storms. Turn Around, Don’t Drown – The National Weather Service data shows that nearly half of all flash flood fatalities are vehicle-related. Ironically, many drivers rescued from flood waters report that they were in a hurry to get home-to safety as a reason for tempting the danger of driving into water. The safest practice during a flood or flash flood is to avoid driving onto water-covered roadways, even if the water depth appears low. Water depth is very difficult to estimate on roads, especially at night, when many flood deaths occur. In the case of a flash flood, water rises very quickly. Water that covered a road by only 6 inches at one moment could easily be 2 to 3 feet deep just seconds later.

– The National Weather Service data shows that nearly half of all flash flood fatalities are vehicle-related. Ironically, many drivers rescued from flood waters report that they were in a hurry to get home-to safety as a reason for tempting the danger of driving into water. The safest practice during a flood or flash flood is to avoid driving onto water-covered roadways, even if the water depth appears low. Water depth is very difficult to estimate on roads, especially at night, when many flood deaths occur. In the case of a flash flood, water rises very quickly. Water that covered a road by only 6 inches at one moment could easily be 2 to 3 feet deep just seconds later. Brake Slowly – avoid slamming on the breaks, as this may cause your car to hydroplane.

– avoid slamming on the breaks, as this may cause your car to hydroplane. STAY ALERT – get rid of distractions, such as music and cell phones, so you can concentrate on driving.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.