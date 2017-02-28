Video shows marching band, SUV right before Mardi Gras parade crash

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG/NEXSTAR MEDIA) – Twelve students were injured after an SUV drove into a marching band preparing to take part in a Mardi Gras parade Tuesday morning in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Video posted by Gulf Shores Fire Rescue on Facebook Tuesday afternoon shows the band practicing just moments before the crash.

The white SUV involved is also shown in the video parked behind the students.

The SUV was representing the Military Officer’s Association of America (MOAA). The driver’s identity wasn’t immediately released but police said he is a 73-year-old man.

For reasons unknown, police said he accelerated forward and into the crowd but it’s not believed he acted maliciously or with criminal intent.

Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be involved.

The injured students are between 12 and 17 years old. Six are in high school and six are in middle school.

City officials said the SUV ended up on top of several students. Four students were listed in critical condition. The condition of one of those students was upgraded Tuesday afternoon.

Police said it’s possible the driver could face charges although it’s still too early in the investigation to make that determination.

The parade was cancelled following the crash and Alabama Highway 59 remained closed hours later.

Emergency crews on hand at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley.