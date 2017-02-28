VHSL State Tournaments begin Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia High School League will decide 12 state championships over the next week and a half. The action begins Wednesday at VCU with Hopewell’s girls. Below are all of the games involving teams where you live. Please note: there are no local 6A teams involved in state tournaments.
5A BOYS
Seeds:
1S L.C. Bird
2S Bethel
3S Varina
4S Hampton
1N Potomac
2N Albemarle
3N Wakefield
4N Potomac Falls
Games:
Friday March 3 – Hampton
2:30 PM L.C. Bird vs. Potomac Falls
4:15 PM Albemarle vs. Varina
6:00 PM Hampton vs. Potomac
7:45 Bethel vs. Wakefield
5A GIRLS
Seeds:
1S Salem
2S Highland Springs
3S Princess Ane
4S L.C.Bird
1N Thomas Edison
2N Wakefield
3N Atlee
4N Tuscarora
Games:
Thursday March 2 – Hampton
2:30 PM Salem vs. Tuscarora
4:15 PM Wakefield vs. Princess Anne
6:00 PM Thomas Edison vs. L.C. Bird
7:45 PM Highland Springs vs. Atlee
4A BOYS
Seeds:
1E Jamestown
2E Smithfield
3E Hanover
4E Monacan
1W Loudoun Valley
2W Handley
3W George Washington-Danville
4W William Fleming
Games:
Friday March 3 – Salem Civic Center
2:30 PM Jamestown vs. William Fleming
4:15 PM John Handley vs. Hanover
6:00 PM Loudoun Valley vs. Monacan
7:45 PM Smithfield vs. George Washington-Danville
4A GIRLS
Seeds:
1E Monacan
2E King’s Fork
3E Lake Taylor
4E Midlothian
1W Millbrook
2W Loudoun County
3W Carroll County
4W Charlottesville
Games:
Thursday March 2 – Salem Civic Center
2:30 PM Charlottesville vs. Monacan
4:15 PM Loudoun County vs. Lake Taylor
6:00 PM Midlothian vs. Millbrook
7:45 PM King’s Fork vs. Carroll County
3A BOYS
Seeds:
1E Phoebus
2E George Wythe
3E John Marshall
4E I.C. Norcom
1W Spotswood
2W Northside
3W Western Albemarle
4W Heritage
Games:
Thursday March 2 – VCU
3:30 PM Phoebus vs. Heritage
5:15 PM Northside vs. John Marshall
7:00 PM Spotswood vs. I.C. Norcom
8:45 PM George Wythe vs. Western Albemarle
3A GIRLS
1E Hopewell
2E Culpeper
3E Tabb
4E Warhill
1W Brookville
2W Hidden Valley
3W Broadway
4W Magna Vista
Games:
Wednesday March 1 – VCU
3:30 PM Hopewell vs. Magna Vista
5:15 PM Hidden Valley vs. Tabb
7:00 PM Brookville vs. Warhill
8:45 PM Culpeper vs. Broadway
2A BOYS
Seeds:
1E Madison County
2E Robert E. Lee (Staunton)
3E Amelia County
4E Bruton
1W Dan River
2W Richlands
3W Gate City
4W Chatham
Games:
Friday March 3 – JMU
2:30 PM Madison County vs. Chatham
4:15 PM Richlands vs. Amelia County
6:00 PM Dan River vs. Bruton
7:45 PM Robert E. Lee vs. Gate City
2A GIRLS
1E Nottoway
2E East Rockingham
3E George Mason
4E Stuarts Draft
1W Floyd County
2W Martinsville
3W Wise Central
4W Ridgeview
Games:
Thursday March 2 – JMU
2:30 PM Nottoway vs. Ridgeview
4:15 PM Martinsville vs. George Mason
6:00 PM Floyd County vs. Stuarts Draft
7:45 PM Wise Central vs. East Rockingham
1A BOYS
Seeds:
1E Essex
2E Lancaster
3E Altavista
4E Mathews
1W Radford
2W George Wythe
3W Honaker
4W Eastside
Games:
Friday March 3 – Virginia High School
3:00 PM Essex vs. Eastside
4:45 PM George Wythe vs. Altavista
6:30 PM Radford vs. Mathews
8:45 PM Lancaster vs. Honaker
1A GIRLS
Seeds:
1E Surry
2E Appomattox Regional Governor’s School
3E Riverheads
4E Cumberland
1W George Wythe
2W Parry McCluer
3W Honaker
4W Eastside
Games:
Thursday March 2 – Virginia High School
3:00 PM Surry vs. Eastside
4:45 PM Parry McCluer vs. Riverheads
6:30 PM George Wythe vs. Cumberland
8:45 PM Appomattox Regional Governor’s School vs. Honaker