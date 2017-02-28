VHSL State Tournaments begin Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia High School League will decide 12 state championships over the next week and a half. The action begins Wednesday at VCU with Hopewell’s girls. Below are all of the games involving teams where you live. Please note: there are no local 6A teams involved in state tournaments.

5A BOYS

Seeds:

1S L.C. Bird

2S Bethel

3S Varina

4S Hampton

1N Potomac

2N Albemarle

3N Wakefield

4N Potomac Falls

Games:

Friday March 3 – Hampton

2:30 PM L.C. Bird vs. Potomac Falls

4:15 PM Albemarle vs. Varina

6:00 PM Hampton vs. Potomac

7:45 Bethel vs. Wakefield

5A GIRLS

Seeds:

1S Salem

2S Highland Springs

3S Princess Ane

4S L.C.Bird

1N Thomas Edison

2N Wakefield

3N Atlee

4N Tuscarora

Games:

Thursday March 2 – Hampton

2:30 PM Salem vs. Tuscarora

4:15 PM Wakefield vs. Princess Anne

6:00 PM Thomas Edison vs. L.C. Bird

7:45 PM Highland Springs vs. Atlee

4A BOYS

Seeds:

1E Jamestown

2E Smithfield

3E Hanover

4E Monacan

1W Loudoun Valley

2W Handley

3W George Washington-Danville

4W William Fleming

Games:

Friday March 3 – Salem Civic Center

2:30 PM Jamestown vs. William Fleming

4:15 PM John Handley vs. Hanover

6:00 PM Loudoun Valley vs. Monacan

7:45 PM Smithfield vs. George Washington-Danville

4A GIRLS

Seeds:

1E Monacan

2E King’s Fork

3E Lake Taylor

4E Midlothian

1W Millbrook

2W Loudoun County

3W Carroll County

4W Charlottesville

Games:

Thursday March 2 – Salem Civic Center

2:30 PM Charlottesville vs. Monacan

4:15 PM Loudoun County vs. Lake Taylor

6:00 PM Midlothian vs. Millbrook

7:45 PM King’s Fork vs. Carroll County

3A BOYS

Seeds:

1E Phoebus

2E George Wythe

3E John Marshall

4E I.C. Norcom

1W Spotswood

2W Northside

3W Western Albemarle

4W Heritage

Games:

Thursday March 2 – VCU

3:30 PM Phoebus vs. Heritage

5:15 PM Northside vs. John Marshall

7:00 PM Spotswood vs. I.C. Norcom

8:45 PM George Wythe vs. Western Albemarle

3A GIRLS

1E Hopewell

2E Culpeper

3E Tabb

4E Warhill

1W Brookville

2W Hidden Valley

3W Broadway

4W Magna Vista

Games:

Wednesday March 1 – VCU

3:30 PM Hopewell vs. Magna Vista

5:15 PM Hidden Valley vs. Tabb

7:00 PM Brookville vs. Warhill

8:45 PM Culpeper vs. Broadway

2A BOYS

Seeds:

1E Madison County

2E Robert E. Lee (Staunton)

3E Amelia County

4E Bruton

1W Dan River

2W Richlands

3W Gate City

4W Chatham

Games:

Friday March 3 – JMU

2:30 PM Madison County vs. Chatham

4:15 PM Richlands vs. Amelia County

6:00 PM Dan River vs. Bruton

7:45 PM Robert E. Lee vs. Gate City

2A GIRLS

1E Nottoway

2E East Rockingham

3E George Mason

4E Stuarts Draft

1W Floyd County

2W Martinsville

3W Wise Central

4W Ridgeview

Games:

Thursday March 2 – JMU

2:30 PM Nottoway vs. Ridgeview

4:15 PM Martinsville vs. George Mason

6:00 PM Floyd County vs. Stuarts Draft

7:45 PM Wise Central vs. East Rockingham

1A BOYS

Seeds:

1E Essex

2E Lancaster

3E Altavista

4E Mathews

1W Radford

2W George Wythe

3W Honaker

4W Eastside

Games:

Friday March 3 – Virginia High School

3:00 PM Essex vs. Eastside

4:45 PM George Wythe vs. Altavista

6:30 PM Radford vs. Mathews

8:45 PM Lancaster vs. Honaker

1A GIRLS

Seeds:

1E Surry

2E Appomattox Regional Governor’s School

3E Riverheads

4E Cumberland

1W George Wythe

2W Parry McCluer

3W Honaker

4W Eastside

Games:

Thursday March 2 – Virginia High School

3:00 PM Surry vs. Eastside

4:45 PM Parry McCluer vs. Riverheads

6:30 PM George Wythe vs. Cumberland

8:45 PM Appomattox Regional Governor’s School vs. Honaker