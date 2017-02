RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A surprise visit from an ex, a tearful goodbye, and the first fantasy suite date.

8News anchor Kerri O’Brien recaps the 9th episode of The Bachelor in the video above.

Catch The Bachelor on Monday nights at 8 p.m. only on ABC-8.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.