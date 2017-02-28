Police investigating armed robbery at Henrico restaurant

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at an Henrico County restaurant Monday afternoon.

Authorities said that on February 27 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Henrico officers responded to the 5400 block of W. Broad Street for the report of an armed robbery.

The business was closed with only employees inside, police say. The suspect displayed a handgun and fled on foot towards the city with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries reported and the investigation remains is ongoing.

