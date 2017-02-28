Phone scam steals thousands from Dominion customers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Virginia Power is warning people about a new scam that has stolen thousands of dollars from its customers.

Customers are told to call Dominion’s “call center” at 800 607-3060, which is a fake phone number.

The scammers have recorded an automated message that sounds like Dominion’s real call center and prompts them to talk to an “agent,” who would then take an unsuspecting customer’s money to stop them from being disconnected.

Dominion said more than 170 residential and business customers have reported that they were contacted by a scammer in the last 90 days. The scammers claimed to be a Dominion employee, asking them to pay an overdue electric bill or be cut off immediately.

The localities with the highest reports of fraudulent calls are the City of Richmond and Chesterfield. According to Dominion, a customer in the West End lost $1,000, one customer in Richmond lost $1,909, and a customer in Chesterfield lost $1,662.

Dominion said the only number customers should call is 866-DOM-HELP.

Dominion released the following tips to protect yourself from these scammers:

Don’t fall for threats of disconnection of service in exchange for immediate payment

Report suspicious activity to local police or call Dominion at 1-866-DOM-HELP

Be aware that scammers prey on victims at busy and hectic times.

For more helpful tips on how to avoid scams, please visit here.

