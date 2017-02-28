Old Dominion tops VCU 5-4 in extra innings

The following comes directly from VCU:

Final Score: Old Dominion 5, VCU 4 (10 innings)

Location: The Diamond (Richmond, Va.)

Records: VCU 2-4, ODU 5-1

The Short Story: Nothing quite screams Opening Day at The Diamond than an extra inning barnburner between the VCU Rams and Old Dominion Monarchs. It would ultimately be timely hitting by the Monarchs, and four errors in the field giving VCU a 5-4 loss to open their 2017 home slate.

LEADING OFF

Logan Farrar paced the offense with two hits on the evening, going 2-for-4 with a walk.

Dylan Isquirdo had the big blow in the bottom of the eighth, with his one hit of the day a double, also giving him two RBI on the game.

J.P. Vail also delivered a double, while Haiden Lamb and Darian Carpenter each finished with an RBI.

Also contributing with hits was Zac Ching and Paul Witt, each grabbing a single.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After a clean first inning by both sides, Old Dominion would jump on the board first with a run in the top of the second. Bryce Windham would hit a slow rolling ground ball to shortstop. Paul Witt‘s throw to second would sail past the bag, allowing a runner from third to score, giving ODU a 1-0 lead.

VCU fought back in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead, as a Haiden Lamb sacrifice fly would score Dylan Isquirdo, and tie the ballgame at 1-1.

ODU starting pitcher Joe Strzelecki would struggle with his control, and load the bases for Darian Carpenter. Carpenter would stay patient and draw a bases loaded walk, sending in the go-ahead run for a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the fourth, the Monarchs would load the bases with one out. However, VCU starter Connor Gillispie would get a strikeout and fly out to end the inning and keep the score in favor of VCU.

The Monarchs would tie things up in the top of the sixth inning, after multiple runners reaching, Kyle Battle sent out a sacrifice fly, tying the game at 2-2.

Not until the top of the 8 th would ODU grab the 3-2 lead, as a misplayed grounder from Ryan Fox ended up down the first base line, allowing a run to score.

would ODU grab the 3-2 lead, as a misplayed grounder from Ryan Fox ended up down the first base line, allowing a run to score. In the bottom of the eighth with runners on first and second, Dylan Isquirdo would blast a two-out RBI double into the right center gap, scoring both runners and giving VCU a 4-3 advantage.

With a chance to close the door, the Rams could not, allowing a run in the top of the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

In extras, ODU would grab a run in the top of the 10th to take a 5-4, which they would hold through the bottom of the inning for the victory.

WHAT’S NEXT

VCU will return to action tomorrow, March 1 as they travel to Norfolk State. First pitch for the matchup is set for 3 p.m.