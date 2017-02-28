NC deputy shot 4 times during 7-hour standoff

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WFMY/WNCN) — A Guilford County deputy was shot four times during a seven-hour standoff at a home Monday night in Browns Summit that ended when a man who had barricaded himself inside shot himself, WFMY reported.

The deputy, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest, underwent surgery on Monday night.

Authorities said that the incident happened off Daggett Road in Browns Summit, where there is a standoff underway and several stun grenades were heard between 10:30 and 11 p.m., WFMY reported.

The suspect was also wearing a bullet-proof vest, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a briefing.

Sheriff B.J. Barnes said the deputy, who was shot in a leg, an arm, shoulder and hip, was out of surgery as of Tuesday morning.

The deputy’s injuries are non-life threatening, authorities said.

The incident was initially reported around 6:30 p.m. as a 911 hang-up at a home at 2800 Brookledge Court.

When deputies arrived, a woman with a gunshot wound on her foot came out of the house and a man inside began shooting at officers, according to officials.

Law enforcement officers had evacuated homes in the area, WFMY reported.

The sheriff’s office said it got into a standoff with the man inside the house. The suspect is now in custody after shooting himself. Officials said his injury is believed to be non-life threatening.

Authorities said they believe there are other weapons inside the home.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

