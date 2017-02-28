Mega Millions winning ticket will expire soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket will expire if the winning recipient does not claim the $1 million prize before 5 p.m, March 15.

The winning ticket was bought on September 16, 2016, at the 7-Eleven at 1729 Military Highway South in Chesapeake. Since then, no one has claimed the prize.

Under Virginia law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing.

Unclaimed prizes go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which is used for educational purposes, such as upgrading technology in schools and teacher retirement funding.

The winning ticket numbers were 13-21-28-34-40 with the Mega Ball number being 15.

This said ticket hit every number but missed the Mega Ball number, winning the Mega Millions $1 million second place prize.

The odds of winning the $1 million prize in Mega Millions are 1 in 18,492,204.

Whoever has the winning ticket should contact the Virginia Lottery at 804-692-7000 or 757-825-7800.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. Drawings are broadcasted on TV stations across Virginia and streamed here.

