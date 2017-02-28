Mayor Stoney serves as ‘Kindness Ambassador’ at Children’s Hospital at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney visited the Children’s Hospital at VCU Tuesday, spending time at the “ASK” Hematology and Oncology Clinic.

The ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation is conducting a ‘Kindness Ambassador’ campaign this month, and Mayor Stoney is one of those ambassadors.

“ASK” stands for assistance, support, and kindness. The foundation has been providing financial, educational and emotional support for patients and their families for more than 40 years.

“They have the biggest smiles, even though they may be going through the toughest trials sometimes,” Stoney said. “And I think sometimes you know we. as just individuals can just add to putting a smile to their faces.”

To learn more about the ASK Foundation, click here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.