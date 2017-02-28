Mardi Gras where you live

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Put on our purple, green, and gold! You don’t have to go to New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Tuesday, February 28 is Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday, which is the day before Ash Wednesday — when Lent begins.

While the first Mardi Gras parade was held in New Orleans in 1857, several restaurants where you live are hosting celebrations of their own.

Lady N’awlins is hosting an indoor festival from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Kabana Rooftop is throwing a party 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tobacco Company is having a masquerade 5 p.m.-8 p.m.



Toast RVA is hosting a family friendly event 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

If you’re celebrating Mardi Gras, you can send us photos to ireport@wric.com