Limited edition bourbon being released this Spring

Richmond, VA (WRIC) — Three limited quality adult beverages are available through Virginia ABC starting March 1.

According to the Virginia ABC website, 264 bottles of The Lagavulin Distiller’s Edition will be available for online ordering for $124.99 a bottle. Online ordering will also be available for Lagavulin 8 Year Scotch and Lagavulin 25 Year Scotch. The 25-year version is priced at $1,399.99 a bottle.

Throughout the year, Virginia ABC offers special releases of products, including highly sought bourbons, whiskies and other small batch spirits offerings, for purchase online or by lottery.

Similar lotteries have been held for the popular Van Winkle Bourbon, which is also being sold in a limited quantity this spring.Only 710 bottles will be filled, shipped and sold by retailers this year. The retail price is set at $1,800 but it’s expected to be triple that cost on the secondary market.

