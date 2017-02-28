‘Hidden Figures’ author to hold book signing in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — ‘Hidden Figures’ author Margot Lee Shetterly will be signing books at the Hampton History Museum Wednesday.

Shetterly wrote the novel “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race.”

The book was later adapted into the film “Hidden Figures,” which was nominated for Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars.

The book signing will be held from 10 a.m. until Noon, at the Hampton History Museum at 120 Old Hampton Lane. Those who attend will be able to purchase the book in various styles.

Be sure to arrive early if you are interested in the event. Due to the author’s request, no posed pictures will be taken. She also wishes that personalization be kept to a minimum so everyone who attends the event will be accommodated.

For more information on this event, call the Hampton History Museum at (757) 727-6824.

