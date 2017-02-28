Fort Lee to begin annual emergency fund campaign for military families

FORT LEE, Va. (WRIC) — The Army Emergency Relief fund will begin its annual drive at Fort Lee for military families facing financial hardships starting March 1 and will last until May 15.

AER provides financial aid and stability to military families who are facing hardships through interest-free loans and grants. The total donation tally from the 2016 Fort Lee fund reached $915,302 for struggling military families.

“For the past 75 years, AER has maintained a rich history of taking care of Soldiers,” said Patsy Piggott, Army Community Service and AER specialist. “The focus, as always, is to continue to provide valuable resources for military members of all ranks and their families when faced with emergency financial difficulties. The goal of the campaign is to raise contributions to replenish funds and to increase awareness of the availability of AER.”

Soldiers who need AER assistance can contact their unit chain of command or look to their local installation AER office directly.

Soldiers and families not near an Army installation can also receive AER assistance at the nearest Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps or Coast Guard installation or from the American Red Cross call center at (877) 272-7337.

“Army Emergency Relief is so important to the installation because it helps to improve the quality of life for thousands of our Soldiers who make the ultimate sacrifice every day,” Piggott said. “So please give generously.”

Fort Lee will also celebrate the fund’s 75th anniversary March 2 at 2 p.m with a kick-off campaign at Lee Theater.

The guest speaker will be retired Sgt. Maj. Donald Vincent, loan management officer, Army Emergency Relief.

Garrison commander, Col. Adam W. Butler will host the event and the campaign’s theme will be “Soldiers taking care of Soldiers in times of financial difficulties and emergencies.”

To donate or to learn more about the AER program, visit here.

