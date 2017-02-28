Domestic violence shelter in need of donations after helping hundreds

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The James House helps victims of sexual and domestic violence in the Tri-Cities, and now they need the community’s help.

The shelter is desperately in need of donations.

The James House prides itself in serving every victim that comes to them seeking for help.

“We don’t discriminate based on age, gender, sexual orientation, religion, nationality, race,” said Lillian Quintana with the James House.

It is because of that policy that it is hard to predict how many supplies they’ll need day to day.

“We can go a couple of days where we are getting just a few one or two new clients and then it can be an up rise,” Lillian Quintana said. “Then all of a sudden in a matter of three days we have 20 new clients.”

When a victim checks into the shelter they are given a care package with items like bedding and toiletries and those are the items they need most from the community.

“We will accept anything that anyone can give,” Quintana said.

In the past year, they served over 1,600 victims. While they said there’s been an increase in clients, it doesn’t mean there been an increase in violence.

“I definitely think it’s an increase of individuals reporting it knowing that they have a resource and they have somewhere to go,” said Quintana. “It allows and empowers that person to finally make that call.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, contact James House at their 24-hour crisis hotline 804-458-2840 or at 804-458-2704.

Items needed include: bath towels, blankets, wash cloths, sheets, clothing, food, pull-ups, diapers, toothpaste, shaving cream, shampoo, body wash and monetary donations.

