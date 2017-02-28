DIY Before You Buy: Household disinfecting products

Related Coverage DIY Before You Buy: Homemade baby wipes

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – 8News anchor Morgan Dean and 8News reporter Roxie Bustamante are testing out some Do-It-Yourself recipes this week to see if they stand up to the products you buy in the store.

Today, we put household cleaning products to the test. They are probably products that you and your family use regularly, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer.

First, disinfecting wipes are pretty easy to make. It is similar to the process of baby wipes that we showed you yesterday. All you need is a paper towel roll cut in half horizontally, and dilute an ammonia-based cleaning product with water. We used two tablespoons of Pine-Sol and 2 cups of water. Pour it over your paper towel roll and let it soak. Finally, pull out the core and put the wet roll in a tube container.

My family has always used a single sheet of a paper towel roll and diluted Fabuloso or Bleach and I found that this worked better than our trial and error product here, but many people feel more comfortable when they use natural products or know what is in their cleaning solution. You can find the recipe, HERE.

Now, for the hand sanitizer, this one needs more ingredients. I found the recipe on Live Simply, a great resource for DIY projects with insight from people who have tried it themselves.

Ingredients:

3 TB aloe vera

2 TB witch hazel or rubbing alcohol, if using alcohol reduce to 1 TB

1/2 tsp vitamin E oil

16 drops tea tree essential oil

8 drops lavender essential oil

We dropped the Vitamin E Oil, simply because I forgot to buy it. You mix all the ingredients together and put it in the tube. This is one of our better products that we’ve made, but it only lasted a little over a week, before we were weary of using it.

We turned to Doctor Gray Snowden with Capitol Pediatrics to see if these products would keep your family healthy. Snowden suggested to use rubbing alcohol instead of the witch hazel for a more germ killer effect.

“It’s hard to know, with ingredients like that,” Dr. Snowden said. “When they come out in their store bought form they’ve been tested extensively and they legally have to give you a percentage of the bacteria and viruses that they kill and that’s regulated but when it’s a homemade product, who knows?”

How much did it cost us?

Disinfecting Wipes

$6.88 Pine Sol

$.99 paper towel

Total = $7.87 Compared to $7.99 for a 4-pack of Clorox Wipes

Hand Sanitizer

$3.64 Witch Hazel

$2.78 Tea Tree oil

$7.42 Lavender oil

$4.99 Aloe Vera

Total = $18.83 Compared to $4.59 a 12 oz of generic hand sanitizer

To try the recipe yourself, CLICK HERE.

