COTA raising money for Colonial Heights baby in need of liver transplant

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Two months ago, Niki and Adam Pontious of Colonial Heights noticed their newborn son, Christian, had a yellowish tinge to his skin.

After taking him to the pediatrician, he was later diagnosed with biliary atresia, a liver disease affecting formation bile ducts in infants.

Now, having tried every medical procedure available to fix Christian’s bile ducts, Niki and Adam’s happy baby boy is in a fight for his life.

“We noticed at about two months that he was a little jaundiced,” N. Pontious explained. “At this point, the only way to fix that is a liver transplant, so he is at the beginning stages of liver failure at this point.”

Because transplant surgery is so costly, COTA or the Children’s Organ Transplant Association will be holding a fundraiser in Colonial Heights for Christian on Saturday, March 4th, with hopes of raising $50,000 to offset the cost.

Those efforts will continue for the rest of his life.

“Any doctors bills, anything that he has, he can submit to COTA for reimbursement because to have that many medical bills for your entire life can be very costly,” N. Pontious said.

Christian also has a twin sister, Brilee, who is perfectly healthy. Christian’s parents say they are grateful for COTA’s help.

“Right now I am not at work, I’m on family emergency leave so I’m just glad it’s not all on us because we can’t afford it,” A. Pontious said.

If you would like to help out Christian and his family, click here.

