Trial to begin for Nottoway County animal control officer charged with torturing animals to death

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The animal control officer charged with animal cruelty in Nottoway County will go to trial Monday.

Raymond Merkh faces two felony charges of torturing animals and causing their deaths. Merkh is Nottoway’s only animal control officer.

Merkh allegedly neglected to give emergency care to animals in the shelter. One of those animals was a kitten who was unable to urinate and unable to stand. The kitten suffered from obvious injuries and needed emergency veterinarian care, but none was provided.

Court records also tell the story of a Jack Russell Terrier unable to put weight on its legs and stand. The kitten had to be put down.

8News learned that Merkh has been the animal control officer for about two years. He is now on unpaid leave pending the outcome of his case.

Today’s trial begins at 10 a.m. 8News anchor Kristin Smith will be in the courtroom.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

