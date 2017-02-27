Richmond Kickers open preseason practice for 25th season

The following comes directly from the Richmond Kickers:

RICHMOND, VA – (Tuesday, January 31, 2017) – The Richmond Kickers are pleased to announce the 32-game regular season schedule, and are proud to return to City Stadium to host the Harrisburg City Islanders for the 25th Anniversary home opener on Saturday, March 25 at 5:00 p.m. As the longest continuously operating professional soccer club in the country, the Richmond Kickers will celebrate their Silver Anniversary with a pre-game party, presented by Woodfin, at 3:30 p.m. with live music, RVA food trucks, and craft beer on tap.

The Richmond Kickers will play their 25th Anniversary season in the 15-team Eastern Conference alongside league newcomers Tampa Bay Rowdies and Ottawa Fury FC as well as returning clubs Bethlehem Steel FC, Charleston Battery, Charlotte Independence, FC Cincinnati, Harrisburg City Islanders, Louisville City FC, New York Red Bulls II, Orlando City B, Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Rochester Rhinos, Saint Louis FC and Toronto FC II. The Kickers will face each opponent twice, with additional games comprised of matchups against geographic rivals.

Soccer Saturdays comprise the majority of the Kickers regular season home schedule, with 15 of the 16 matches taking place on Saturdays. The lone exception is the regular season home finale, which will be played on Sunday, October 1. Five matches, including the home opener on March 25, will kick off at 5:00 p.m. with the remainder of the matches beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The regular season concludes with the Kickers on the road at Louisville on October 14. The top eight teams in each conference will qualify for postseason play that will include Conference Quarterfinals (Oct. 20-22), Semifinals (Oct. 27-29) and Final (Nov. 3-5). The 2017 USL Cup Final will be played the weekend of November 10-12. The full 2017 USL schedule will be released soon.