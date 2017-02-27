Registration fee for Monument 10k to go up Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re planning on walking or running in the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, the time to sign up is sooner rather than later.

The registration fee for adults is $40 through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Pricing for kids 14 and under is $30. On Wednesday, those costs go up by $5 each.

The Monument 10k is on April 1. Register online here.

