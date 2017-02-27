Pres. Trump visiting Newport News Shipbuilding Thursday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Newport News Shipbuilding on Thursday.
Spokesperson Christie Miller with the Huntington Ingalls Industries confirmed Trump’s planned visit to WRIC’s sister station WAVY.
A time for the president’s shipyard trip has not been confirmed.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.