Petersburg Symphony Orchestra hosting free performance

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra is giving a free concert at the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell on Friday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show will also feature guest musicians from Hopewell High School.
The show is free, but tickets are required. Reserved seat tickets must be picked up in advance at The Beacon Theatre box office Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Theatre is located at 401 N Main Street, Hopewell, across from City Hall.
Program: “A Beacon of Light” Ulysses Kirksey, Conductor
The Beautiful Helen Overture……………………….Jacques Offenbach
Vistas Espanolas……………………………………………………..Grant Hull
Hungarian Dance No. 1…………………………………Johannes Brahms
Mission Impossible……………………………………………….Lalo Schifrin
Edge of Glory (Lady Gaga)……………………………..arr. Patrick Roszell
Procession of the Sadar……………………….Makhail Ippolitov-Ivanov
INTERMISSION
Sophisticated Ladies…………………………………………Duke Ellington
The Magnificent Seven……………………………………Elmer Bernstein
The Pink Panther………………………………………………Henry Mancini
Born This Way (Lady Gaga)………………………….arr. Patrick Roszell
L’Arlesienne No. 2……………………………………………Georges Bizet
