Petersburg Symphony Orchestra hosting free performance

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra is giving a free concert at the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell on Friday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show will also feature guest musicians from Hopewell High School.

The show is free, but tickets are required. Reserved seat tickets must be picked up in advance at The Beacon Theatre box office Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Theatre is located at 401 N Main Street, Hopewell, across from City Hall.

Program: “A Beacon of Light” Ulysses Kirksey, Conductor

The Beautiful Helen Overture……………………….Jacques Offenbach

Vistas Espanolas……………………………………………………..Grant Hull

Hungarian Dance No. 1…………………………………Johannes Brahms

Mission Impossible……………………………………………….Lalo Schifrin

Edge of Glory (Lady Gaga)……………………………..arr. Patrick Roszell

Procession of the Sadar……………………….Makhail Ippolitov-Ivanov INTERMISSION Sophisticated Ladies…………………………………………Duke Ellington

The Magnificent Seven……………………………………Elmer Bernstein

The Pink Panther………………………………………………Henry Mancini

Born This Way (Lady Gaga)………………………….arr. Patrick Roszell

L'Arlesienne No. 2……………………………………………Georges Bizet Click here for more information.