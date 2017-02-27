Move over man cave! Ladies now have their own havens called ‘She Sheds’

amanda-malkowski By Published: Updated:
she-cave-2

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Move over man cave! Ladies now have a haven to call their own, too. It’s called a “She Shed,” and one local woman is bringing the idea to Richmond.

“I just wanted it to feel like my own space — not something I was sure my husband would like, or something I was sure the kids wouldn’t mess up,” Amy Spearing said. “It was just surrounding myself with things I enjoy.”

The room is filled with everything she loves.

amy-spearing

“For some people, it’s painting or meditating…or whatever it happens to be,” she said. “For me, it was reading. I just didn’t have a quiet space inside the house to sit and just read.”

And it’s all just a few feet from her home. It’s an oasis and an escape for the Goochland mom of three and business owner.

“Once the kids got a little older, we had less pool parties,” she said. “That’s when I decided to take it as my own.”

And her idea is catching on. Amy was even featured in the Wall Street Journal.

she-cave-2

Amy encourages other women to create their own space, saying it doesn’t necessarily even cost much.

“I just kinda used things that I had in the house. Just take the plunge. Just do it. You won’t regret it,” she says.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Related Posts