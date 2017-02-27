Missing Texas teen found with registered sex offender she met online

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Texas have located a missing 13-year-old girl who was found with a registered sex offender near the New Mexico/Texas border Friday night.

After several tips, authorities were brought to Yoakum County, Texas where police found the girl. She was sent to a hospital in Denver City and is now safe with her family.

“It’s such a huge relief, it’s like a huge weight was lifted and I can breathe again,” said the girl’s mother.

Police have arrested 26-year-old Dane Kelsey Minter of Travis County. The Kyle Police Department notified law enforcement in Texas and New Mexico to be on the lookout for Minter. The man was soon located after he checked into a motel in Roswell, New Mexico. When police moved in, the two jumped in a car and drove back into Texas, after a police chase they were finally stopped in Denver City.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Minter is registered as a “high risk” sex offender. Records show he was arrested in 2011 after being convicted of the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in 2009.

“To know that my little girl was with somebody like that, it was a sinking feeling,” her mother said. “She was with a monster.”

Her parents tell us they think she met the man online and left home to meet him. “I think she meant to leave, and that’s hard to say, but I don’t think she meant to be gone for this long,” said the mother of the teen girl.

She says the last time she saw her daughter was Wednesday night. “She was in a good mood and she sat and she ate with us and hung out with us. Then, around nine, she turned in and went to bed,” said the mother.

Thursday morning, she went to wake her daughter to get ready for school, but the teen wasn’t in her bed.

“I walked in her room and called her name several times, went to her bed and pulled back her covers and she wasn’t there. So, I went to the front porch, I went to the back porch and every room and couldn’t find her anywhere,” she said.

Her mother finally talked with her daughter Saturday morning. “I talked to her briefly and she was crying really hard so it was hard to understand, but she feels guilty that he’s in trouble,” she said. “She’s just been totally fooled by this guy and thinks that she’s in love with him and was willing to go wherever he took her. She just sounds like she’s been brainwashed.”

She says she has talked with her daughter about the dangers of meeting people online. “I never thought she would fall for it, but she did,” she said. “It’s really out of character for her.”

At this time Minter is only being charged with violating his probation, but other charges are expected.

