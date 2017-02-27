Missing Richmond woman in need of medication

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who is in need of medication.

Mary E. Rivers, 61, was last seen on Wednesday, February 22. She was wearing a blue jacket, black blouse and worn or stonewashed-colored blue jeans. Police say she suffers from several health conditions and has not taken her medications.

Rivers is described as a 5-foot-5, 155-pound black woman with a dark complexion, brown eyes and curly hair.

Anyone who sees Mary E. Rivers or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective David Burt at (804) 646-3913 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

