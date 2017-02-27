Mardi Bras RVA needs your help

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mardi Bras RVA is back for the third year. Into The Neighborhood is collecting items for women who are homeless, incarcerated, or on low or restricted income.

Here are some of the items they are collecting:

Menstrual Pads

Tampons

New Bras

New Women’s underwear

Wireless/sports bras

You can also sign up to host your own collection.

To learn more about hosting, you’re invited to one of two open houses: Monday, February 27th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. or Tuesday, February 28th from 10 a.m. to noon at All Souls Presbyterian Church at 19 Overbrook Road.

