Local doctor accused of running $650,000 ‘pill mill’ operation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local doctor has been arrested and charged with allegedly running an illegal $650,000 oxycodone distribution scheme.

According to court documents obtained by 8News, Dr. Clarence Scranage, a pain management specialist with offices in Richmond and Henrico and Chesterfield counties, has been indicted on 19 felony drug charges in connection to a “pill mill” operation he ran with known and unknown co-conspirators.

Prosecutors say Scranage worked with an accomplice, Anthony “Tott” Harper of Dewitt, who would recruit patients and refer them to Scranage. Scranage would then write prescriptions without examining the patients, who would then hand the drugs over to Harper in exchange for U.S. currency. Other unknown co-conspirators may have also been involved.

Scranage would receive cash payments in exchange for the prescriptions, according to court documents.

If convicted, Scranage, who is facing one count of conspiracy to possess controlled substances with the intent to distribute and 18 counts of distribution of controlled substances, must forfeit at least $650,000 for profits he allegedly gained from the illegal operation.

Scranage has offices located at 713 North Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County, 1608 Ownby Lane in Richmond and 2000 Bremo Road, Suite 205, in Henrico County.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

