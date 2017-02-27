DIY Before You Buy: Homemade baby wipes

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — 8News anchor Morgan Dean and 8News reporter Roxie Bustamante are testing out some Do-It-Yourself recipes this week to see if they stand up to the products you buy in the store.

Today, the two test out homemade baby wipes using a simple recipe they found online.

Ingredients needed for baby wipes:

2 1/4 cups water

2 tablespoons baby wash

1 tablespoon baby oil or mineral oil

1 paper towel roll, cut in half

Recipe source: Live Well Network

All you have to do is cut a paper towel roll in half. Mix the ingredients together and pour it over the half paper towel roll, in a bowl. Let it soak on both sides for 10 minutes. Take the core out and put it into a sealed tight container.

Roxie said she bought the cheap brand of paper towels to help save money, but that posed a problem when the paper towels were hard to grab and would easily tear.

Pediatrician Dr. Gray Snowden with Capitol Pediatrics said the recipe seemed harmless and safe, but parents have to know what they are getting into before they try to use any new product on their little ones at home.

“Just on the surface of it, it looks safe,” Dr. Snowden said. “Wherever these recipes are coming from, they’re coming from somebody who may not have the first goal — the safety of your child. They may try to save you money. They may be trying to do what’s better for the environment, but their primary goal is not the safety of your child. Sometimes what is good for the environment is not always the safest for your child.”

Snowden suggests for children with sensitive skin, parents should test a small amount on a small patch of skin, let it settle overnight and if the child doesn’t have a reaction, it is probably safe to use. He said parents should always talk to their doctor before they start testing out alternative methods.

When it comes to the cost of the homemade product, most parents have these ingredients already at home. However, if you have to buy the materials at a store, the total cost for the DIY recipe could come close to $8, compared to the average $2 for a generic container of baby wipes.

To try the recipe yourself, CLICK HERE.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.