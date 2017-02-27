Shockoe Bottom construction causing confusion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whether on foot or by car, getting around Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom has gotten a bit hectic lately. That’s because of a city project that area business owners say is not only affecting travel, but also hurting their sales.

Orange barrels line East Main Street in front of the 17th Street Farmer’s Market and train station. Work is being done to update the water lines, but the construction is making it difficult for people trying to navigate through the area.

“To drive and walk, it’s crazy!” Richmond resident Susan Isenberg told 8News. “It’s hard to get around. I’m trying to find a restaurant for a bunch of ladies and it’s hard to get around all this construction.”

Constructions is expected to last through the end of the week. The project will then relocate to another location on Franklin Street.

Arshan Yazdan, who works in Shockoe Bottom, said the alternate traffic patterns are most inconvenient.

“I mean, you got to add a good 10 to 15 minutes to and from work time, you know?” Yazdan said. “It’s like 30 minutes added to my day I didn’t have before.”

