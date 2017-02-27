Chesterfield teen dies after vehicle collides with tractor-trailer hauling pigs

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County teen has died following a crash in Prince George County Sunday night.

Authorities say that around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle traveling westbound on the 1900 block of James River Road ran off of the road and over-corrected. The vehicle then went into oncoming traffic and crashed into a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the driver was a 17-year-old juvenile male from Chesterfield. The next of kin has been notified but police are not releasing the identity of the driver at this time.

No injuries were noted for the tractor trailer driver, however, the tractor-trailer was hauling pigs. Police say the whole bottom deck of pigs had to euthanized.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

