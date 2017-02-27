Chesterfield school bus carrying students involved in Richmond crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Richmond Monday morning.

Richmond Police tells 8News that around 8 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Walmsley and Broad Rock Boulevards for a collision between a Chevrolet Cavalier and a Chesterfield school bus.

Officers arrived and closed the intersection for a brief time to investigate. They say two students and a driver were on the bus, but none were not injured.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital to be medically evaluated and was charged with Reckless Driving.

The intersection has since been reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

