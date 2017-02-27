Chesterfield Police expected to receive body-worn cameras

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police will soon begin training body-worn cameras.

The county is awaiting the arrival of 150 of TASER’s latest camera. Training will begin soon after the shipment’s arrival, which could be as early as this week.

The county’s police force originally began testing with different cameras back in 2015. They hope to eventually have 450 of the new cameras.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.