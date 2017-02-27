Ashland PD seek help with 15-year-old cold case homicide investigation

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The month of February marks the 15th anniversary of an Ashland County cold case homicide investigation.

The Ashland Police Department is seeking any and all information that may lead to the arrest of the individual or individuals involved and responsible for the murder of Truman Stanley.

Authorities say that at approximately between the times of 10:30 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2002 and 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2002, Stanley was killed in his residence on the 500 block of North James Street in Ashland County.

Ashland Police Chief Doug Goodman has stated, “We are looking for individuals that may have information about the tragic murder of Mr. Stanley. Mr. Stanley’s family has waited 15 years and still has not been able to receive the justice they deserve. We implore anyone with information to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information involving this case is asked to call Investigator Matt Hileman at (804) 412-0625, or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.