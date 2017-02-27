8-year-old girl killed after surviving car crash in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KRON) – An 8-year-old Texas girl survived a car crash only to be killed minutes later.

Eight-year-old De’maree Adkins and her mother, Toyia Thomas, were on their way home from the hairdresser around 2 a.m. when their vehicle collided with another car at an intersection.

“I put my car in park and I reached down for my baby,” Thomas said.

Adkins slept through the whole accident.

The other vehicle involved in the accident sped off, according to Thomas.

Another vehicle pulled up and Thomas thought the driver, a woman, was coming to help.

Instead, the woman began firing into their vehicle.

Thomas thought her 8-year-old daughter was still sleeping when she pulled her from the car until she noticed blood on her jacket.

De’maree Adkins died at the hospital.

The vehicle fled the scene and was described as a dark-colored sedan according to police.

No suspects have been identified.

