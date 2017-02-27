4 hurt in shooting outside Newport News movie theater

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were injured overnight in a shooting outside a busy movie theater in Newport News.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday in front of the Paragon City Center 12 at City Center at Oyster Point.

Officers arrived on scene and found three people — two males and one female — who had been shot in the leg. All three were taken to the hospital with injuries classified as non life-threatening.

Police say a fourth victim, a female, showed up to the hospital overnight with non life-threatening gunshot wounds. All four are expected to recover.

A witness at the scene tells 10 On Your Side she was with a group of about six friends, leaving the theater when she heard the gunfire. She and her friends scattered after hearing the gunshots.

"I saw ppl flying, trying to get cover." A witness told me. "I heard ppl screaming, jumping, running." @WAVY_News — Rico Bush (@RicoBushWAVY) February 27, 2017

She says that she came back to the area and found two of the victims, bleeding and begging for help.

Police say the victims are not cooperating in the investigation. No suspect information has been released.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

