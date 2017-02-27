21-year-old launches app to connect prospective students with HBCU’s

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE) — In Grambling, a young man’s new app is catching fire at historically black colleges and universities all over the country.

Jonathan Swindell, a junior and business major at Grambling State University, created a new app called the HBCU Hub.

Swindell was inspired to create the app when he discovered that there was no easy access to information about HBCU’s on the internet.

The app took first place in Grambling Sate’s idea competition in April of 2016.

The project now has over two thousand downloads– viewed in 42 states and 7 countries.

Swindell is proud people are embracing an idea and a mission that he believes in.

“it’s a really humbling experience to work so hard on something and have people see the desire and the attention to detail and everything that you did it’s real humbling to see people like your product,” Swindell said.

Swindell said the app is not only making an impact on enrollment at Grambling State University. It’s bridging the gap between high schoolers and 85 other HBCU’s all over the nation.

