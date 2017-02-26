Warm weather doesn’t stop annual Polar Plunge Fest for the Special Olympics

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It may have felt like summer outside, but that didn’t stop the annual Polar Plunge Fest from happening in Willow Lawn Saturday.

Swimsuit season started early Saturday with an above ground pool – the perfect place to do your best cannonball.

Following the “icy” dip, participants were able to strut their stuff on the red carpet in their best plunge costume.

All to raise money for a great cause: The Special Olympics.

“We are working on the first unified generation, so right now we’re in 125 schools in Richmond working on unified education programs where we’re taking athletes with and without disabilities, putting them together on the same team so that they can experience the joy and magic of sports,” Nicole Rappaport, who works with Special Olympics Virginia, said.

