Ramp temporarily closes due to vehicle fire on I-85 N in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The ramp from I-85 north to I-95 north in Petersburg was temporarily closed early Sunday morning after a vehicle fire.

The fire was put out and the ramp has since reopened without further incident.

Nobody was injured during the incident, but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.