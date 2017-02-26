Police ID victims in Petersburg double shooting; suspect arrested

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police have identified the two people who were shot on Rome Street over the weekend. Police also have a suspect in custody.

The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Rome Street near the intersection with South West Street.

Officers were called to the scene at around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say 34-year-old Kineta Moyler was shot in the neck while sitting in a vehicle. The other victim, 19-year-old Kintrez Moyler, was shot in the leg as he fled from the same vehicle. Both victims are expected to recover.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Trevean Morton in connection to the shooting.

