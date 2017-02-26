Oscars 2017: Live updates from the 89th annual Academy Awards

Follow 8News on Twitter for updates all night long!

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the 89th Academy Awards (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Justin Timberlake says the beginning of the Oscars is going to be free of politics.

Timberlake tells The Associated Press, “Watch the top of the show, it will be very un-political. I can promise you that.”

It is an apparent tease to Timberlake’s performance of his Oscar-nominated song, “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” which is from the animated film “Trolls.”

Timberlake says he’s honored that the film academy honored such a feel-good song. Timberlake says “I think the world could use a little bit of that.”

Even before Sunday’s ceremony begins, politics is on the mind of many nominees. Some top nominees, including Ruth Negga and director Barry Jenkins, are wearing blue ribbons supporting the American Civil Liberties Union.

Others, including documentary nominee Ava DuVernay and best actor nominee Andrew Garfield, say art is inherently political and winners should express their feelings about the current political climate if they wish.

4:20 p.m.

It was a no-brainer for Lin-Manuel Miranda when it came to picking a date for the Oscars.

It’s his mother, Luz, who got him there after all.

Miranda’s mother says she stayed up late watching the Oscars every year and told her son he would be there someday.

To which her son adds that she earned the honor “by calling dibs when I was 10 years old.”

4 p.m.

Stars are mixing high fashion with some advocacy on the Oscars red carpet.

Several top nominees are sporting blue ribbons supporting the American Civil Liberties Union, including best actress nominee Ruth Negga and best original song nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda brought his mother to the Oscars, and she also prominently displayed the ribbon. The ACLU is among the groups suing over a travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration that has been placed on hold by federal courts.

Director Barry Jenkins planned to wear one, and realized in the middle of a red carpet interview that he had lost it.

Jenkins, who is nominated for best director for “Moonlight,” says he does not yet know what he would say if he wins an Oscar Sunday. He says, “I think art is inherently political,” and he supports any artists who speak out about politics at the awards show.

Best actor nominee Casey Affleck also wore the ribbon at Saturday’s Independent Spirit Awards, where he won the award for best male lead.

—

3:45 p.m.

First rule for Oscar bleachers fans: Yell loudly if you want to get a celebrity’s attention.

That’s what a group of fans did – repeatedly – until Ruth Negga politely turned away from a red carpet TV interview to give them a wave.

Before she could, however, one of her earrings fell out. Fortunately her team saved it, she smiled and waved, then moved on.

After waving to the crowd, Lin-Manual Miranda made sure bleacher fans didn’t overlook the person he was with. He pointed to her and mouthed the words, “My Mom.”

Jackie Chan, beaming ear to ear, pretended to toss one of two stuffed pandas he was carrying into the crowd. A disappointed groan moved through the bleachers when he moved on.

-Amanda Lee Myers @AmandaLeeAP

—

3:30 p.m.

Jackie Chan has brought some furry friends to walk with him on the Oscars red carpet.

The action star did red carpet interviews clutching two plush panda toys. He told The Associated Press that he is a panda ambassador and also owns two of the bears in China.

The bears are dressed in yellow jackets and silver boots with UNICEF name tags, while Chan is sporting more traditional formal attire. Chan says he takes the bears with him everywhere, snapping photos with them. He says he may sell them for the charity.

Chan was a recipient of an honorary Oscar last year.

—

2:40 p.m.

Celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet in Hollywood ahead of the 89th Academy Awards.

Hundreds of people sitting in the fan bleachers shouted excitedly when actor Jerry O’Connell walked by.

Broadway star Cynthia Erivo is also among the first arrivals, her shock of white hair a beacon in the crowd.

The weather is slightly chilly and there’s the possibility of sprinkles from gray clouds overhead.

