Juvenile shot on Peace Square in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1200 block of Peace Square in Virginia Beach Saturday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 9:35 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim is between the ages of 14 and 17. His injuries are non-life threatening. Neighbors tell 8News affiliate WAVY it’s normally a quiet area where people look out for one another.

“It’s crazy, but in today’s society, I mean it’s nothing new,” said resident Julius Hodges. “It’s kind of sad but it’s the environment we live in, you know?”

There is no other information at this time.

