Hopewell residents remember local celebrity: Mr. Hardy

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — People in Hopewell are grieving the loss of a special man they say everyone wanted to be like.

Mr. Hardy, as he’s affectionately known, stood on the corner of East Broadway and Hopewell Streets every day for more than 25 years and would help locals who needed it get across the street.

No one in the community really knew his full name, but what they did say was that Mr. Hardy meant the world to locals.

They say the former army man died of a heart attack Friday and that he will be greatly missed.

8News spoke with William Brooks, a Hopewell resident who knew Hardy.

“He was just a really good guy,” Brooks said. “He would help handicapped people cross the street.”

8News spoke with one of Hardy’s neighbors, Shirley Boyce.

“He would tell everybody to be careful and has helpful to everyone,” Boyce said. “It didn’t matter who you were, whether you were black or white, it didn’t matter.”

Neighbors say Hardy lived in this building and leaves behind a daughter and two sisters.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.